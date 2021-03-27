Souhan: For the love of Buxton, add extra padding to outfield walls

“He wants to catch everything, and that’s a part of him,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It’s hard to extract that and tell him, no, we’re going to separate this from you. We’re here to make small adjustments that could possibly have a big effect.”

The Twins have Buxton playing deeper, meaning he won’t have to run as far or fast to get to the wall, and will meet the wall on off-center flies at more oblique angles. They have spoken with him about taking fewer chances, while acknowledging that’s what has made Buxton possibly the game’s best outfielder is his belief that he can catch everything subject to the laws of gravity.

Buxton has managed to be healthy for just six plate appearances in the Twins’ past two playoff series. That he could be the key to the Twins winning their first postseason series since 2002 is merely a theory, but it’s a pretty good one.

Looking at Buxton’s statistics without context is to be unimpressed. He’s been in and out of the big leagues since 2015 and his career batting average is .238.

He has also spent an inordinate amount of time recovering from injuries, so in his case extrapolating his best months might provide more insight into what he’s capable of.