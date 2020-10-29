Souhan: Fleck must prove he can win with his own defensive recruits

Everything Winfield did for the 2019 Gophers was sorely missing against Michigan. On Friday night, the Gophers will play at Maryland against an offense far less likely to expose their weaknesses, but if the 2020 Gophers are to build on what they accomplished in 2019, they’ll need to lessen the impact of Winfield’s absence.

“When you’re looking at how we run our program, we’re a developmental program and we had four guys drafted off the defensive side of the ball last year, and we have a lot of new faces on that side,’’ Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “Not just replacing the draft picks but also the guys behind the guys that played.

“There are a lot of questions marks on defense. We have very talented football players, just need experience to get better and better.”

Winfield is emblematic of Fleck’s “developmental program.” He, like Martin and Coughlin, was recruited by Jerry Kill and Tracy Claeys. This is the first season in which Fleck has had to rely mostly on his own recruits, and specifically the class he had to patch together quickly after being hired at Minnesota.