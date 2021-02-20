Souhan: Don't let postseason dread spoil Twins' summertime success

Twins fans have never seen this form of regular-season excellence before. And they haven’t seen a postseason victory since 2004, meaning the Twins have a longer postseason drought than the Timberwolves.

For better or worse, the 2021 Twins look like they’re built to win about 60% of their regular-season games again, and look like they might not inspire confidence entering their next postseason.

They have played five postseason games in the past two seasons and have scored nine runs in those games. The popular cliché is that you need an ace to win in the postseason, but what the Twins have needed is better quality at-bats and a few clutch hits.

But why worry about October today?

Kiriloff could be the antidote to the Twins’ poor October run production … or not. Byron Buxton could win a playoff series by himself … or not. Josh Donaldson could be healthy and prove his gamesmanship is what the Twins have been missing in October … or not.

Let October take care of itself. For the next seven-plus months, we get to enjoy the sport that provides more hours of entertainment than any other; the sport that is defined the most by its regular season.

Enjoy the Twins’ exceptionalism from now until October. There will be plenty of time for anger later.

Jim Souhan’s podcast can be heard at TalkNorth.com. On Twitter: @SouhanStrib.

