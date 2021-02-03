Souhan Defensive genius of Simmons, Buxton will improve Twins by leaps and dives

The surest route to daily baseball entertainment comes in the form of fielders.

And whenever spring training begins, Twins fans will get to watch the world’s best-fielding center field/shortstop combination.

The Twins signed Simmons because his glove should help win games, but nobody knows exactly how that will play out.

What we can be assured of is that when Buxton and Simmons are on the field together, every ball hit anywhere near their realms will become an object of suspense and entertainment.

Buxton is the fastest great center fielder I’ve ever seen, and one of the most fearless.

Simmons is a spectacular fielder who will make plays on balls in the hole that Jorge Polanco never reached.

Polanco was never a true shortstop. He was a gifted hitter who could hold down the position. He made himself quite valuable by playing that role.

Now Simmons gives the Twins a major upgrade at shortstop and allows Polanco to play an easier position, and one that might be easier on his body. Polanco has played much of the last two seasons despite leg injuries. At second base, the hardest play he’ll have to make is the double-play turn, and his arm strength and height should make that easy for him.