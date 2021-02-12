Souhan: Carr epitomizes Gophers' gritty play — take that to the bank

They’re one step closer to finishing the conference schedule at .500, which would guarantee them an NCAA tournament berth, and they have Carr to thank for so many of their accomplishments.

This game and Carr’s shot were reminders that even as the Gophers have bounced in and out of the national rankings and won impressively against quality teams, they enter every game wondering whether the basket at which they shoot will be sealed with cellophane.

So many basketball stars make the game look easy, because they can use their size or shooting skill to score at will. That’s not the case with Carr. He hits the ground or the stanchion after most of his drives, and after spills on two consecutive possessions in the second half, he was slow to get up.

He’s not tall enough to shoot at will, and he attracts the opponent’s best defensive guard, so he’s not always efficient, but the Gophers need his scoring, so he has to keep driving into the paint and taking hockey checks.

There was one play in the second half where we might have seen a brighter future for his floor burns — he drove into the lane and instead of trying to finish while flying by the backboard, dropped in a floater. The floater could be his elbows’ salvation.