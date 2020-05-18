Something happened in sports over the weekend

NASCAR was doing all it could to keep all parties safe and as far away from each other as possible. Being the first back came with considerable pressure to prove that competition and the coronavirus could co-exist. If they failed, it could be a very quiet summer.

The most pressing results of this race — did anyone get sick, if so, how many — won’t be known for a while yet.

If all goes well, if no outbreaks follow the great roar of this restart, Sunday will be the first of 20 races across seven Southern states between now and June 21.

Darlington is hosting three events in four days — the next Cup race Wednesday night. The Atlanta race has been rescheduled for June 7. Never before has racing had such an exclusive stage. What it can do with it will be reason alone to watch now.

Presently, be thankful that we possess a new package of highlights. For those have been scarcer than Charmin.

Ricky Stenhouse threw out the first crash of the coronavirus-affected season, waiting all these weeks to get back on the track only to careen into an inside wall before Sunday’s first lap was done. “Not really sure a whole lot what to say there about our first lap, first corner,” he said. “Pretty embarrassing for myself, our team, our crew guys. I feel awful for them.”