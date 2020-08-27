Sid Hartman: Zimmer, Fleck face unlevel playing field because of NFL, Big Ten choices

So it’s easy to see why Zimmer is upset the NFL isn’t making standard rules across the league.

Players and families

Fleck said last week at his news conference that the Gophers have to focus on more than only the coronavirus and the health of their players. A lot of them are coping with tough family situations as well.

“These young people are dealing with so many stressors in their life right now, so many,” Fleck said. “These are student-athletes. And I know everybody wants to talk about them becoming professionals and everything else, and that’s a topic for another day and I get it. But they’re 18- to 22-year-old young men who are dealing with a national/world pandemic that no one has ever dealt with that is affecting them in their sport. It’s affecting their academics, it’s affecting their sick mom or dad with cancer at home, it’s affecting their relationship with them of how much they can be around them, right?