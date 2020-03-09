Sid Hartman: Health of Buxton, Kepler are key to Twins success

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the few questions surrounding the Minnesota Twins with under three weeks to Opening Day in Oakland is the health of their outfield.

Byron Buxton and Max Kepler are both working their way back from offseason injuries, and while Kepler has played this spring, Buxton has yet to make an appearance, although he will take live batting practice on Tuesday.

But Twins President Dave St. Peter said that all indications are that Buxton will be ready after hitting a career-high .262 last season with 10 home runs, 46 RBI, 30 doubles and an .827 OPS in just 87 games.

“He looks great. He’s coming off of surgery that he had, remember, and he followed that plan to a ‘T’ and he looks incredibly strong,” St. Peter said of the Twins’ Gold Glove center fielder.

“I know (manager) Rocco Baldelli is going to ease him into games here in the near future, and we expect him and certainly believe he will be full-go going into the season on March 26 in Oakland.”

Kepler, meanwhile, posted career highs across the board with a .252 average, 36 homers, 90 RBI, 98 runs scored, 132 hits and an .855 OPS.