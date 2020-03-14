Sid Hartman: Giving thanks at 100 for a long newspaper career

In 1941, John Cowles, who had bought the Minneapolis Star in 1935 and the Journal in 1939, changed everything. He bought the Tribune in April 1941 and changed the Times-Tribune to just the Minneapolis Times, which Cowles kept as an afternoon newspaper after the Star-Journal merged.

There was a man by the name of Louie Mohs who ran the circulation department for the Times and recommended me to Dick Cullum, the Times’ sports editor.

Mohs told Cullum that he should hire me as a part-time sports editor. The fact is, I had already met Cullum when I was a 12- or 13-year-old newsboy, and that was one of the reasons he hired me.

So I worked a combination of jobs — I was still distributing papers while also working on the paper itself. My first assignment was covering St. Thomas, and then I got my first column in the Times for Cullum covering the University of Minnesota, and I covered it from then on.

I had also met Charlie Johnson when I was a newsboy and spent time at the Minneapolis Star, where Johnson was sports editor. He took a liking to me. I had dinner at his house many times, and Johnson got me a job on the morning Tribune.

That was a big moment in my career, because Cowles shut down the Times in 1947, when I was working my sports run and doing my first sportswriting job.