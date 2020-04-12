Sid Hartman: Adam Zimmer ready to make mark as Vikings co-defensive coordinator

“Sean Payton had just gotten the (coaching) job with the Saints and he knew I wanted to coach and he offered me an entry-level, quality control-type position, and that is where I started. I was there for four years and kind of worked my way up, and so keep climbing the ladder.”

Zimmer, 36, said that growing up he was always around football, and even though his dad would try to not talk football when he was with his family, it was all Adam wanted to talk about.

“He was at the office a lot, and when I really spent the most time with him was when I’d go to the office with him,” Adam said. “I’d go into the office with him on a Saturday or spend three or four weeks or a couple weeks at [Cowboys] training camp with him in Austin or California where they do training camp now. That’s where I spent the most time with him.

“When he was with us, we went to dinner and hung out, but it was always a lot of talk about football because that’s what I wanted to know and that’s what I was interested in.”