Should sports play it safe, pack it in and take rest of 2020 off? There is an argument.

He was speaking specifically of MLB, but the NBA, NHL and MLS all would be returning along a similar timeline and playing into fall. And football would be playing in the heart of fall and winter, when concerns about a recurrence or spike in coronavirus cases would be greatest.

We already have seen a notable uptick in cases in states like Florida that have more aggressively “opened ‘up” to stimulate the economy more than some other states have.

Plainly, we are not nearly past a pandemic that already has claimed some 120,000 American lives — a scourge that will be harder and harder to fully get past as more and more states open up.

Should sports foist itself into the middle of all of this? Should leagues expect their athletes to assume what will still be a risk, despite precautions, until a vaccine is found?

We haven’t even mentioned the additional factor: the nationwide protests in the wake of the George Floyd killing — a demand for social justice such as the nation has not seen to this magnitude since the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and ‘60s.

The optics of playing games in the midst of an uprising from the streets is something some NBA players already have mentioned as giving them pause about a season restart this summer.