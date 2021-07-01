Shoemaker signing a strange gamble by Twins, and maybe an early warning

The date we should have realized the 2021 Twins were in trouble — in hindsight — was Feb. 15.

It was reported on that date that the Twins had agreed with veteran right-hander Matt Shoemaker on a one-year, $2 million contract — the kind of deal that meant he was likely to make the team, and likely to be a member of the rotation if he did make the team since that has been his primary role as a major league pitcher.

The deal was basically ignored at the time, though. Many of us were too busy thinking about the top part of the rotation — one that would soon get rave reviews in spring training once Kenta Maeda and Jose Berrios started throwing and theoretically would be bolstered by veterans Michael Pineda and J.A. Happ.

Those first four had the potential to be better than league average — maybe not as good as 2020, when the Twins were No. 5 in MLB in starter ERA (3.54), but good enough to get to the trade deadline and add another front-line piece for a major push to the World Series.

Maeda’s dismal season-to-date (5.56 ERA) would have been hard to predict, and the Twins could have reasonably expected more from Happ (5.83 ERA).