Scoggins: Wild doesn't make trade at deadline, but makeover is coming

“You can’t say that if we make the playoffs, then everything’s off and we stay the same,” Guerin said.

Zucker brought value as an established veteran who clearly wasn’t part of Guerin’s plans. Trading him to Pittsburgh represented a win-win for both sides. Unloading Parise’s contract in exchange for pieces that fit a reconfigured roster would have similar value. Guerin probably has more moves in mind as he positions the Wild for the next chapter.

Guerin declined to give specifics when asked how he would explain to fans why he attempted to trade Parise, saying he prefers to keep those matters private. Some reasons are just obvious. Money. Age. Roster construction. Timing.

The Wild is not unlike the Vikings in recognizing that a roster purge of respected veterans is necessary. Both organizations seem primed for a significant roster churn that bids farewell to familiar faces.

The Wild’s signing of Parise and Ryan Suter to matching 13-year contracts in 2012 cannot be judged as a backfire just because those moves haven’t resulted in a championship. Their signings have proved successful in that the Wild became a playoff regular, a hot ticket and a more credible organization. The big payoff simply hasn’t materialized. The risk and investment were worth taking though.