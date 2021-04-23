Scoggins: Vikings players won't be attending, but are OTAs valuable or not?

If afforded the support of solidarity, I assumed most players, if not all, would give a hearty thumbs-down to OTAs.

Then I sent out texts Wednesday morning to two dozen former NFL players, asking one question: On a scale of 1 to 10, how important did you feel that in-person, on-the-field offseason workouts were for you to be personally prepared for the season — 1 being unnecessary and 10 being critical.

Fifteen responded. Their answers surprised me.

One player replied “11.” Only one gave it a “1.”

Here were the others: 8, 9, 9, 8, 10, 7.5, 2, 10, 10, 5, 2.

Two players couched their answers identically: They put the importance at 10 early in their careers, 3 as a veteran.

One player described the question as “tricky.” The actual training could have been accomplished from home, but he found the team bonding component and being able to fine-tune specific details on the field to be vital. That is why he gave it a 5.

The high scores — the 10s and 9s and 8s — were illuminating. I would not have predicted that. I expected most would be on the other end, but their careers also didn’t overlap a global pandemic when showing up for OTAs was not an option. They only know what they know.