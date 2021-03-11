Scoggins: Sports makes a comeback, after a year of weightier concerns

Those first few months of shutdown were scary, and confusing, and lonely, and a whole range of emotions. Every phone call with my mom included the same question: What are you writing about if there are no sports?

Well, mom, great question.

There were days when a column was due and I woke up thinking, you know, I always figured I’d be good at selling vacuum cleaners. Today might be the day for a new profession.

But then I would remind myself to be thankful that I still had a job whereas so many others were not as fortunate. Amid all the grief and uncertainty, the pandemic has provided new perspective about how we view problems.

Every person has dealt with his or her own challenges within shared hardship. I admit that I have struggled at times with writing about sports in the context of a pandemic. Was it really that important, given everything else happening?

Usually, sports provide a convenient escape from life’s worries. Need to disconnect for a few hours? Put on a ballgame. Maybe something exciting will happen as a bonus.

That is harder now because the virus touches every facet of our lives. Sports is no longer an escape. Leagues have to navigate it just like every other profession.