Scoggins: Silence won't be golden in NFL stadiums this fall

“I do think smart quarterbacks are going to pick up on defensive audibles much more often, as these calls are usually one-word orders,” he said. “And because the defensive linemen talk about which stunt/twist they want to run, the offensive line may start to hear those calls as well.”

Jared Allen used to feast on left tackles that had to operate by silent count in the Metrodome noise. His pass rush was like a 5-yard dash in which one runner gets a split-second head start.

“As a defensive line, it’s going to stink because when the offensive line has to look in at the ball [to see the snap] it gives you an advantage on the get off,” Allen texted Monday. “Now that won’t be happening.”

That works both ways, of course. The Vikings schedule takes them to two of the loudest venues in the NFL — Seattle and New Orleans. But their offense will catch a break with CenturyLink Field empty in Week 5 and the Superdome unlikely to be near capacity on Christmas.

Only a handful of teams are planning to allow fans at the start of the season, though at much reduced capacity. The Vikings are hopeful to have a percentage of fans in the building at some point.