Scoggins: Same old, same old with Vikings O-line, still a major question mark

MINNEAPOLIS — Mike Zimmer woke up in a good mood Saturday. How does one know that? The Vikings coach gave 31 players the day off in the preseason opener, even guys who have limited NFL experience.

Basically, every front-line or semi-meaningful player sat out vs. the Denver Broncos, and the result left Zimmer fuming: a 33-6 loss with the aesthetics of a 20-car pileup.

Those wondering what kind of reception Kirk Cousins would receive from fans inside U.S. Bank Stadium will have to wait a while longer for that answer. Same thing for those curious/anxious/panicked about the reconfigured offensive line and whether the weak link will keep that title again this season.

On cue, the first points allowed by the Vikings came in the first quarter via a safety awarded to the Broncos on a holding penalty by an offensive lineman in the end zone.

That ought to calm the masses.

None of the five linemen listed as starters on the first depth chart played in the game. Of those five players, only one — right tackle Brian O'Neill — comes without any concerns or unknowns. O'Neill is ascending to star status.

After him, nothing but questions of varying degree.