Scoggins: Rossi's setback provides reality check regarding athletes and COVID

Many criticized that recovery period as being too long, myself included, arguing that other conferences had a shorter return-to-play policy and that there were varying medical opinions on the link between myocarditis and COVID.

The Big Ten made the right call. Why not take every precaution necessary in the face of so much medical uncertainty? Put it this way: What is more important, making sure a kid’s heart is OK or having him available for the Purdue game? Sometimes we all need a reality check.

Rossi’s case also is a reminder that not everyone recovers at the same rate. There is no definitive timeline with this virus, even if medical data indicates that young, healthy people are unlikely to face serious illness.

Adam Thielen missed one game after being placed in COVID protocol. Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined after announcing on Jan. 15 that he had tested positive. And Rossi was shut down because of complications.

Three professional athletes. Three different experiences.

The unpredictability of any one case demands patience and empathy. Just because many athletes recover quickly or experience minor, if any, symptoms, that does not guarantee that every case will follow suit.