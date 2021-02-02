Scoggins: Prep players, parents, give of themselves to help others shine

McCready took him up on his offer to coach. Schaber and another varsity player coached that night, with McCready sitting behind the bench. That whole day was chaotic. The ninth grade team lost.

Afterward, McCready asked Schaber how he’d like to proceed since the varsity still had two weeks to quarantine. Schaber and Disbrow offered to keep coaching the freshmen because those kids deserved the chance to play.

“We have to make this work,” Schaber told his athletic director.

So they got to work. Schaber created daily practice plans. He studied video of the team’s loss to figure out what areas to work on, specifically defense. Schaber and Disbrow ran the team in practices all week, with an adult present for supervision, though none was necessary. The freshmen listened and followed directions.

“I could feel their trust,” Schaber said.

St. Charles is a town of 3,800, so Schaber already knew every freshman’s name, their parents and the streets they live on. Both Schaber and Disbrow are multisport athletes who are leaders in school and role models to younger kids.

They took their coaching job seriously, right down to their gameday attire, which they picked out two days before the game.