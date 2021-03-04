Scoggins: Parise's benching about more than one bad shift

The Wild made the kind of lineup change Wednesday that sends a jolt. A move that shows the organization isn’t messing around. A “whoa” moment.

Zach Parise watched Wednesday’s game as a healthy scratch for the first time in his nine seasons with the Wild.

The easy thing in dissecting this bold decision would be to focus on one shift. Monday night in Vegas, Parise refused to get off the ice in a display that was either too casual or overtly selfish in the final minute of regulation that played a pivotal part in the Wild losing in overtime.

Parise told reporters Wednesday that he overextended his shift because he was trying to help teammate Marcus Foligno get a hat trick, and that he didn’t agree with coach Dean Evason’s subsequent decision to scratch him.

The reason he stayed on the ice doesn’t matter. Only the action. Parise cost his team in a big moment. And so what if he doesn’t agree with the decision?

In deliberating how to proceed, Evason didn’t just throw his hands up and say, “Well, that was dumb, but I can’t do anything about it because he’s Zach Parise.” He didn’t fume in silence, then keep Parise in the lineup since he’s a highly compensated veteran who was hailed as an organizational savior when he arrived in 2012.