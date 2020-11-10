Scoggins: No matter what, paying Cook was right decision for Vikings

He looks like a force of nature in the way he is running the ball, slicing and dicing defenses with bursts of speed, power and elusiveness.

His 70-yard touchdown run put Sunday’s win over Detroit on ice and earned a spot on the TV highlight packages, but it was Cook’s next carry that had me watching over and over.

Cook took a pitch from Cousins seven yards behind the line. A Lions defender was right there in position to drill him. Cook somehow managed to keep his eye on the ball with a guy bearing down on him, then catch it, sidestep the tackle and turn a big loss into a 13-yard gain.

That’s a special athletic gift.

Cook made it look effortless. He does that a lot. He looks like he’s playing the game at a faster speed than everyone else.

At some point, odds are, he will get injured again. The decision to sign him to a five-year, $63 million contract will still be the right call. He is their best and most important offensive player by a mile. Why wouldn’t the team value and reward him as such?