Scoggins: Mond’s rocky debut with Vikings is part of the roller-coaster ride

Two theories in trying to understand Zim’s motive: He was still frustrated that an unvaccinated player missed extended practice time. And this was merely a case of a coach sending a stern message to a rookie quarterback about how things need to be done.

“Sometimes I kind of say things to try and help guys,” Zimmer said this week. “They don’t always like it, but so be it.”

Mond’s response to criticism has pleased his coach. Coincidence or not, Zimmer praised Mond for having his best practice yet Monday and noted that he is moving at a faster pace.

There undoubtedly will be more hiccups and hard moments to come. This amounts to a redshirt season for Mond, a chance to sit and learn behind Kirk Cousins and refine his game on the practice field. But that conversation should remain open-ended.

Nothing guarantees that Mond’s grooming period lasts only one season. It’s still so early in his development that nobody can predict with any degree of certainty when, or even if, Mond will be ready to take over as the starter. The expectations tied to a quarterback taken in the first round vs. the third round are entirely different.