Scoggins: Knowing his purpose, QB Morgan ready to lead Gophers after father’s death

Ted was a textbook definition of sports dad to Tanner and his brother and sister. He coached their teams in various sports. He especially loved football, and there is no debate over the identity of Tanner Morgan’s No. 1 fan. Ted won that in a landslide.

He loved to talk football with anyone. He’d call college coaches to alert them to a local player in Kentucky who deserved attention. He’d call reporters who cover the Gophers to talk about games, college football in general or simply to ask about their families.

I was on the other end of dozens of those calls. I referred to them as our Ted Talks.

He was so proud of his son. Not just because he overcame long odds to become a standout Big Ten quarterback, but more so because of his son’s leadership and character. And he was right in that regard. I haven’t encountered a more mature and genuine college athlete in 30 years in this business.

“I most certainly knew how proud of me he was,” Tanner said.

His dad sent him letters frequently. Sometimes he’d mention quarterback stats that he had looked up. Mostly, he expressed the pride he felt watching his son handle the spotlight as a major college athlete. The last letter he sent to him in May carried that message.