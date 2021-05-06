Scoggins: For Twins' latest total system failure, check out the bullpen

The blame game is in overdrive, understandably so with this many issues. Let's give one-third of the blame to the Falvine front office for bullpen construction, one-third to Baldelli for bullpen management and one-third to pitchers for performance failures.

The problems are being compounded by the fact that Twins starters seem to last only 5⅓ innings every game.

The personnel turnover made bullpen a big, bold question mark coming into the season. At least to outside observers. Here is how Baldelli described his 'pen when asked about it at the end of spring training:

"It's an exceptionally deep group," he said. "Looking at the number of guys that can and have pitched late in games successfully, it gives us plenty of really good options."

Six weeks later, that quote is cringeworthy.

Baldelli came as close as he'll ever go to publicly criticizing players after Tuesday's late-inning giveaway. He didn't name names or name positions, but the message was not hard to decipher.

"We've played a lot of games where we're playing winning baseball, we're going into the last inning or two ahead — sometimes well ahead — and we haven't been able to win those ballgames," he said. "We have to win those ballgames. We just have to."