Scoggins: Curb your anxiety. Expect Kaprizov and the Wild to reach a deal

Kaprizov’s long-awaited arrival was a bumpy path of uncertainty, so why expect this episode to be any different?

In trying to make sense of their stalemate and look for clues in how it might end, start with this fundamental premise: Competitors love to test themselves against the best competition.

The NHL is the best hockey league in the world. As a rookie, Kaprizov showed himself to be a tough competitor. He thrived and seemed to enjoy going head-to-head against the best players in his sport.

So we’re supposed to buy the notion that he’s willing to play JV hockey instead if he doesn’t get everything he’s asking for in contract demands?

At a minimum, Kaprizov likely is looking at $35 million guaranteed in his next Wild deal. What if he suffered a serious injury playing in the KHL? And even if he spends a year playing in Russia, the Wild still owns his contract rights.

Obviously, Guerin can’t afford to write off a season with a cornerstone player. That would be bad business — on the ice, in selling tickets and in optics. The Wild desperately needs Kaprizov in the lineup to avoid major disruption to what Guerin is attempting to build in his organizational makeover.