Scoggins: Coyle's hiring of Ben Johnson is rebuke of Richard Pitino's tenure

He is betting on it. There is risk involved with this decision. Coyle chose an assistant coach over head coaches at midmajor programs who have been successful and wanted this job. If Johnson doesn’t succeed, the fallout on Coyle will be intense.

“We are confident that we got the best person for Minnesota basketball to take us to the next level that this program deserves,” Coyle said.

This all sounds as sweet as honey to those frustrated with the program, but the unknowns about Johnson’s coaching acumen are unanswerable right now. He has never been a head coach and will be learning on the job in one of the toughest conferences in college basketball, stocked with veteran coaches.

Being skeptical is understandable because hiring someone with no head coaching experience eliminates one thing that comforts people in a coaching change: experience. A track record. A résumé that shows the new coach has done this job somewhere else, even at a lower level.

No one can guarantee how Johnson will fare as CEO of a program because he’s never been in this role. That’s not to say he won’t succeed. It’s just that we have to wait and see.