Scoggins: Cook, Vikings should and will compromise on new contract

Cook’s decision to stop participating in the virtual offseason program did not come as a surprise. Anyone with a morsel of insight into the NFL’s business mechanics realizes there was a minuscule likelihood that Cook would play out his rookie contract this season.

The working theory is that the Vikings hold all the leverage, which is not entirely correct. The organization certainly operates from a position of strength in negotiating a contract that won’t annihilate the budget, but Cook has reason to dig in his cleats, too.

He is their best and most dynamic offensive player, a top-five running back in the NFL. Alexander Mattison proved to be a nice complement as a backup last season, but he is not in Cook’s category. To think the Vikings could just plug-and-play without a drop-off over a long stretch is being overly optimistic.

It’s no secret that the value of running backs has plummeted during the NFL’s modernization to a passing era, but Cook has the benefit of playing for a throwback coach who refuses to abandon his roots. Mike Zimmer never skips an opportunity to share his affection for a good old-fashioned running game.

John DeFilippo tried to join all the cool kids with his new-age philosophy, and how did that work out for him? He didn’t last one season as coordinator here.