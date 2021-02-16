Scoggins: Confounding Gophers men's basketball team defies explanation

Carr at the Barn barely resembles Carr on the road, which is unexplainable because he plays like one of the best point guards in college basketball when he’s rolling. The Gophers need him to pack his best version when he leaves for road trips.

Ultimately, it falls on Pitino and his staff to solve this. For whatever reason, his players just don’t respond the same in road games. Pitino has to try something different because these road struggles have become part of his team’s identity.

How do you fix shooting this late in the season though? That’s a problem. The Gophers are not a good shooting team, but they operate like they are.

They rank 316th nationally (out of 340 teams) in 3-point accuracy and 21st in 3-point attempts, which is a formula that does not align.

Pitino has voiced his displeasure with that ratio, but nothing changes. His players keep firing away. They either have no Plan B or Pitino’s message isn’t getting through to his players.

And yet, they win at home, occasionally against really strong teams. On the road, they lose in lopsided fashion.

The Gophers are still in line to make the NCAA Tournament, but whatever happens there depends on Carr and Co. playing like they do at the Barn. That’s a weird thing to say, but it makes complete sense with this team.

Chip Scoggins writes for the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

