Say no to bizarre ideas to get sports going again

OK, we’ll grant that this proposal makes a lot more sense than playoff basketball on cruise ships. The risk of infection on a wide-open golf course with only a few people around would be minimized. Not to mention, the match could double as a fundraiser for pandemic relief.

Still, it would send the wrong signal for two of the world’s most prominent athletes to break a quarantine that so many people are observing. And, yes, there’s a chance someone could fall ill no matter how many safeguards are taken.

So, Phil, maybe get back to us when it’s safe to play a real golf tournament.

— Finally, let’s consider perhaps the most ludicrous idea of all.

Helmut Marko, an adviser with the Red Bull Formula One team, proposed holding a training camp that would expose drivers to the coronavirus so they could build immunity to the disease while the season is on hold. That way, he said, the team’s drivers could recover in time for races later in the year.

“It would be ideal, because these are all young, strong men in really good health, if the infection comes then. Then they would be equipped, if it starts up again, for a really hard world championship,” Marko told Austrian public broadcaster ORF.