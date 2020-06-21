Sam Carchidi: Whether NHL teams avoid coronavirus could trump players' skill if playoffs are held

My answer has always been that an asterisk should not be added, but I’m beginning to have second thoughts because this nasty virus could drastically affect playoff lineups. That is, if we even have the playoffs.

Before Friday’s news that 11 NHL players practicing in small-group sessions, including three from powerful Tampa Bay and Toronto superstar Auston Matthews, were stricken with the coronavirus, it was easy to assume the Stanley Cup champ would win the crown on merit.

The champ would have to win at least four best-of-seven series to hoist the Cup, and if the eventual winner was in the play-in round, it would have won an unprecedented 19 games and five series.

Based on that, no asterisk would be needed. The champ would prove it deserved the crown.

With the latest developments, however, I’m not so sure.

In light of what we learned Friday, winning the Cup may be based on luck just as much as skill. The team that is fortunate enough not to have any of its key players stricken by the virus could be the decisive factor.

It’s enough to at least start this conversation: Why not just bag the season and start the next campaign after a vaccine has been developed?