Rookie honor reaffirms Kaprizov’s value, Wild’s tricky negotiations

Those who have followed enough contract negotiations, though, can probably discern that a threat like that is probably just a leverage play, given that Kaprizov can’t negotiate with any other NHL team aside from the Wild.

The question then becomes: Is Kaprizov trying to gain leverage to get a shorter deal from the Wild in order to maximize his value on his next deal? Or is he just trying to squeeze whatever he can out of a long-term deal with the Wild, a contract that can be up to eight years?

If it’s the former, Wild fans would be fretting a new deal almost as soon as it was signed. But if it’s the latter, the Wild might have to overpay a little to keep their budding star happy.

In the end, though, there’s this: It might not be possible to overpay Kaprizov given what we saw from him this season. For the sake of everyone involved, a hefty eight-year deal that acknowledges both Kaprizov’s current and future value would be the happiest solution.

Michael Rand is a columnist for the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0