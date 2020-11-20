Ricky Rubio's return: Timberwolves order a second helping of Rickymania

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves were so excited to hire David Kahn to run their floundering hoops club in May 2009 that he was given the title as “president” of basketball operations.

A month later, Kahn had back-to-back early selections in the NBA draft. He took point guard Ricky Rubio from Spain at No. 5, followed by point guard Jonny Flynn from Syracuse at No. 6.

In classic second-guessing, there has been a degree of criticism aimed at Kahn for selecting Flynn and leaving another point guard, Steph Curry, to be taken at No. 7 by Golden State.

The problem with Rubio was that he was 18 when drafted, was under contract with a Spanish team and not available to play for the Timberwolves for two seasons. Conversely, the problem with Flynn was he was able to play for the Timberwolves for two seasons.

The small group of NBA junkies in the Twin Cities monitored Rubio’s play whenever his international games were played. There were some concerns when his minutes were limited at times for Spain’s national team.

We wrote that off to a coach’s preference for his veteran players and waited anxiously for the day Ricky would come to stay. That occurred on June 20, 2011, and three days later, Flynn was included in a trade to the Houston Rockets.