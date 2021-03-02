Ricky Rubio is clearly frustrated with losing, but what else is going on?

Rubio was never part of a winning culture in his first go-round with the Wolves — who, comically or tragically depending on your point of view took over the active “lead” in major North American pro sports with their loss Sunday to the Suns. Per NBA Reddit, they now have the worst all-time winning percentage of any active major pro sports franchise — .393, edging out the Super Bowl champion (but often woeful) Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Wolves are now 149-237 in the all-time games Rubio has played for Minnesota — a .386 winning percentage that is even worse than the franchise mark. But he escaped that once, when Tom Thibodeau traded him to Utah. In three seasons away from Minnesota (two with the Jazz, one with the Suns), Rubio’s teams were 116-94 when he played (.552).

He went away. He saw what a winning culture looks like. And he knows this isn’t it, at least not right now. And he has no interest in suffering through a rebuilding “process.”

So maybe the final piece of what he is saying is a plea: Get me out of here.

The trade deadline is a few weeks away and lines up roughly with when D’Angelo Russell should be back from his surgery.