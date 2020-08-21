Reusse: Twins' new kid Jeffers catches on pretty quick

Jeffers made an immediate impression. He delivered an RBI single in his first at-bat in the third inning, then singled again in the fifth and was hit by a pitch in the eighth. He finished 2-for-3.

Obviously, the numbers are distorted by there being no minor leagues being played in 2020, but get this:

Jeffers was in the lineup as the Twins catcher after playing 167 games in two seasons in the minors. Joe Mauer was the Twins catcher on opening night in April 5, 2004, after playing 277 games in three seasons in the minors.

Mauer came out of high school, was the No. 1 overall draftee and was going to be 21 in two weeks when he debuted (with a twisted knee trying to catch a pop-up in the Metrodome). Jeffers was coming out of three seasons in college, was the 59th overall draftee and turned 23 in June.

However you want to compare it, the Twins put Jeffers on an extremely fast track to starting duty as a big-league catcher — and making his promotion quite a surprise up here on the northern prairie.