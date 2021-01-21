Reusse: The sports world needs good dose of healing itself

The hirings have been four white guys and new Jets coach Robert Saleh, of Arabic descent from Dearborn, Mich. It’s easy to figure out why the Lions went with Campbell, a hard-nosed type with little to recommend him, over the well-regarded Saleh from the Detroit area:

They’re the Lions.

Meantime, with the nondescript white guys getting hired, Eric Bieniemy, 51, and Andy Reid’s right hand with K.C.’s offense, still waits to climb over that NFL barrier to Black head coaches.

It now looks as if he could get hired in Houston, but this wouldn’t be due to enlightenment by the Texans. It would be because quarterback Deshaun Watson has said he wants out, and the only way to keep one of the NFL’s top five QBs might be to hire Bieniemy.

The Texans are still owned by the McNair family. The patriarch, Bob McNair, is dead, although remembered as the gent who once had to apologize for saying of players, “You can’t let the inmates run the prison.’’

Today’s Texans are also the organization that fired award-winning communications exec Amy Palcic for not being a “culture’’ fit — coincidentally, four days after her tweeting a joyous reaction in November to Kamala Harris being elected as vice president.