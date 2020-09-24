Reusse: The many swings of Sano — big hits, lots of misses

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sano was voted as the most valuable player of the Twins in 2015, even though he was with Minnesota for only half of his rookie season. The big-league meal money and designated hitter role had caused him to put on — OK, maybe a dozen pounds — so the Twins’ brain trust decided it was incumbent to find him a position.

And they then announced the shocking decision this would be right field.

Tradition holds that right field is the position where the wide, slow kid (if he can’t be a catcher) is banished, but that is supposed to end with Little League. A degree of litheness is required to the play right field in the modern majors, and any mention of “lithe” for Miguel comes with the disclaimer “for his size.’’

Sano responded to the demands that went with playing in the tricky expanse of Target Field’s right field by showing up well into the 280s for 2016 spring training.

There’s no need for a full review of that two-pronged blunder — the Twins’ thinking and Sano’s preparing — but it does bring us to this spring, when Miguel showed up in Fort Myers, Fla. to get ready for another position change:

He was moving across the infield from third base to first, not the routine transition that many claim.