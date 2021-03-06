Reusse: Teammates' memories of Pavelich date to Iron Range, UMD and Olympics

“We were both playing center then,” Harrington said. “I wasn’t going to let him go around me, and Pav wasn’t going to let me go around him, and it turned into a fight.

“All our teammates thought it was hilarious because we were far from fighters. Gus must have liked it, though, because a couple of weeks later, he put us together.”

The legend of a morose, non-communicative Pavelich doesn’t equate with what the Bulldogs saw on the ice or in the locker room.

“Pav was a great prankster,” Harrington said. “The one we all remember is when he had been out partridge hunting, wounded one, kept it alive and brought it to practice. He put the bird in John Rothstein’s locker, John opened the locker, the bird came out with a startle, and Rothstein almost keeled over.”

Schneider gives Pavelich credit for the Conehead description that made the line of Bah, Buzz and Pav notorious during the Olympics — and films that followed.

Herb Brooks, the winner of his third and last Gophers title with the 1979 team, was earning his international fame as the Olympic coach.