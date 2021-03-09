Reusse: Riddle could solve Twins’ search for infield depth

Rocco “Let’s Play 5’’ Baldelli, the Twins manager, already has Donaldson signed on for extra days off early in season. Simmons would seem to fit in the same category.

Which gets us back to the four-player bench: One goes to a catcher. One goes to Luis Arraez as an extra infielder. One goes to an extra outfielder.

And from here, that leaves a greater need for a second backup infielder than a second extra outfielder.

Arraez can’t play shortstop. Jorge Polanco can move back over there from second, but how often does Rocco want to do that? The Twins could use a straight-up, backup shortstop.

Enter JT Riddle, a 29-year-old, lefthanded hitter, as a possibility. He has 246 games in the big leagues, most with Miami, the team that drafted him in 2013, and 23 with Pittsburgh last season.

Riddle signed with the Twins as a minor league free agent on Jan. 7. He had spent his time this winter trying to gain weight and put some power onto his 6-foot-3 frame, not waiting for an offer to be on a team’s 40-player big-league roster.