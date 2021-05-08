Reusse: Longtime Twins coach Glynn circles back to his hoops roots

Molitor was fired in October 2018 by baseball CEO Derek Falvey. Glynn also went, although not based on decisions to send or stop runners.

"There's a theory for third base coaches that's been around a long time: 'When in doubt, send him,' " Glynn said.

We were having lunch at Oscar's, "a small place out on the highway," on Thursday. We were there for an hour-plus. No one came or went that Glynn failed to address by a first name or with a wave.

Waseca still remembers Glynn leading the Bluejays to those back-to-back state tournaments in 1974-75, and as an early star for legendary baseball coach Tink Larson's teams. The rest know nieces or nephews, or grandnieces and grandnephews.

Eugene and Mary Glynn raised 14 kids, eight boys and six girls, on a farm between Waseca and Janesville. Gene was No. 13, and older siblings told Dad it was now or never — Sept. 22, 1956 — for another Eugene.

Asked for a number of nieces and nephews, Gene said: "I could only guess … 50? And then more grandnieces and grandnephews than that."

Glynn's first go-round as a prep basketball coach came based on unemployment. His playing career ended after six seasons due to light hitting, and then he coached and managed in the Montreal minors for five years.