Reusse: In these different playoffs, Berrios under same pressure to produce

Then, the Twins loaded the bases with one out against Tyler Mahle, a starter from the back of the Reds’ rotation. Buxton struck out, and then Miguel Sano continued a current, wretched stretch with another one.

The Twins did have a 1-0 lead through three. And then Mike Moustakas unloaded a two-run homer to center off Berrios in the fourth. Freddy Galvis led off the fifth with a home run to right, and a couple of more ripped base hits made it 4-1 for the Reds.

This five-inning clunker was the first time in his 12 starts in 2020 that Berrios had surrendered more than one home run. He finished the regular season 5-4 with a 4.00 ERA, not very impressive in a mini-season in which hitting has fallen to absurdly feeble levels.

Berrios’ inability to come up with a big effort also left the Twins in this predicament: They are now one game ahead of the fading White Sox and surging Cleveland, with all teams having two left.

The only good news the Twins received Friday was that every thing fell in place for the Reds to clinch a spot in the National League playoffs. That could mean they don’t have to face Trevor Bauer as scheduled Sunday, which could have been an impossible task without Donaldson, with Nelson Cruz banged up, with Buxton’s status to be determined and with slumps all over the lineup card.