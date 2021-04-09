Reusse: Home opener illustrates how much has changed since Twins' 1961 debut

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins’ first home opener was played 60 years ago, on April 21, 1961. Minnesotans were very excited about this, although not enough to sell out the large erector set in Bloomington.

The turnstile count was 24,606, close to 6,000 below Met Stadium’s initial major league capacity.

Twins owner Calvin Griffith celebrated the event by saying he was “disappointed by the size of the crowd,” as well as the result:

The expansion Washington Senators that had replaced Calvin’s Senators in D.C., winning 5-3 behind stout pitching from Joe McClain.

It wasn’t the record that dissuaded customers, since the Twins came home from a three-city road trip to the Bronx, Baltimore and Boston at 5-1, with one rainout and one snow-out.

It wasn’t the weather, as the temperature on the cloudy, breezy day reached the low 60s. More likely, it was just the sticker shock of big-league prices for Minnesotans, including some choice seats going for as much as $4.

Baseball commerce was a far different beast when we first reached the big leagues. Consider: The Yankees, coming off another World Series, with Maris and Mantle and the rest, had a crowd of 14,607 for their home opener vs. the Twins on April 11.