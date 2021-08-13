Reusse: His victories won, his loss forever painful, Tom Kelly is Minnesota’s baseball man

Tom Jr. died on Jan. 16, at 42, while on a golf trip to Scottsdale, Ariz. He missed a tee time, which had never happened. His companions checked their friend’s room in an Airbnb and he was unresponsive.

“Tom was there with the Walshes,’’ Tom Sr. said. “They were his second family in the Twin Cities, his second home. We still don’t have an official cause. It reads ‘unknown’ on the death certificate.’’

Kelly paused and said: “It was the middle of COVID. The coroner’s office was swamped and short-handed. They gave it their best. And there was a policeman down there, he was unbelievable in helping us.’’

He paused again and said: “We’ll probably never know the cause. People have suggested ‘embolism,’ but that’s only a guess that makes some sense.’’

The church service was put off due to COVID restrictions. “Tom had friends … a huge number of friends,’’ Kelly said. “I think we heard from most of them. We wanted to wait until his friends could come to a church. And then we tied it in with this weekend, with people coming back for the Twins’ ‘91 championship reunion, if they wanted to be there.’’