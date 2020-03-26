Reusse: Colorful Ramos got Twins franchise started right in 1961 opener

I’ve wondered at times, but never pursued an answer, on why manager Cookie Lavagetto went with Ramos over Camilo Pascual to start that historic opener.

No mystery, as it turns out: The large difference in production between Pascual and Ramos occurred once the franchise moved to Minnesota, not while in Washington.

Pascual was 20 when be debuted with the Senators in April 1954. Ramos was eight days shy of 20 when be broke in with the Senators in April 1955. Their records suffered by playing for horrible teams, although Ramos established himself as a starter while Pascual struggled, often in relief.

Ramos pitched the Presidential Openers for the Senators in 1958 and 1959, winning both games. Pascual had his first outstanding season — 17-10 and 238 innings — in 1959, getting him the honor for the 1960 opener, the last for the Griffith organization in Washington.

Kaat, Hall of Fame-worthy as both a pitcher and broadcaster, was a rookie with the Senators at the start of the 1960 season.

“That was President Eisenhower’s last opener,” Kaat said. “He would throw the ball from the box and we all would dive in the pile trying to come up with the ball. Clyde McCullough, one of the coaches, got out of there with it, through a lot of attempts to steal the baseball.”