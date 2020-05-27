Restarted NHL season could play right into Wild's hands

The Wild finished the regular season playing well, with the players responding to interim head coach Dean Evason and Kevin Fiala proving he has the makeup of a star.

The Wild's older legs, belonging to Mikko Koivu, Ryan Suter, Zach Parise and Eric Staal, will be rested. While the top seeds will play a round-robin tournament to determine seeding, those games probably won't feature the do-or-don't fever of elimination rounds.

So if the Wild beats Vancouver, it could have an edge over its next opponent in terms of mental readiness and physical sharpness.

If the Wild played at home, it would miss the fan aspect of home-ice advantage, but its players would be more comfortable than the visitors in the clubhouse and off the ice. Visiting teams will stay in hotels for the entire series.

And while empty stands aren't ideal, Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said on a Zoom conference call he believes the players will have no trouble ramping up to playoff intensity.

"That will be different, but every time you look at something different you want to pick it apart and say, 'It won't be as good,' " Guerin said. "But when that puck drops, there's something inside these athletes, and that switch flips."