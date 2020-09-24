Rashod Bateman deserves a chance to return to the Gophers, NCAA

Warren and his cohorts are lawyers and doctors and some of the smartest folks in the academic world. According to his bio, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel graduated from Princeton, earned M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from Johns Hopkins University, conducted postdoctoral research at MIT and is a board-certified internist.

Even a person with that resume flip-flopped on whether he believes it is safe to play football this fall.

So Rashod Bateman can’t do the same?

The NCAA has made a habit of delivering inconsistent rulings in transfer cases, granting some athletes immediate eligibility while requiring other athletes to sit out a year of competition.

This situation is different. The NCAA’s rule book should be irrelevant given the unpredictable and fluid nature of circumstances caused by a global pandemic.

One retort I’ve heard in Bateman’s case is that he opted out one week before the Big Ten made its original decision to postpone. So what? That’s a distinction without a difference.