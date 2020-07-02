Potential gamebreaker for Wild is so close but yet so far

When Kaprizov’s KHL contract ended April 30, the plan seemed simple. He could sign his entry-level contract with the Wild, then debut in the NHL playoffs this summer once the season resumed. After all, college players have been allowed to sign once their season ended and join their NHL club in time for the playoffs. Cale Makar’s strong debut with the Colorado Avalanche last year is a perfect example.

The NHL, however, appears to think otherwise in these coronavirus-stricken times. According to Bob McKenzie, the respected insider for Canadian network TSN, players who had not signed with their NHL team before the season was suspended likely won’t be allowed to play in the playoffs this summer. This is a category in which Kaprizov and other high-end NHL prospects reside. The new collective bargaining agreement hasn’t been finalized and things can change, but it appears the wait for Kaprizov in Minnesota will continue.

That’s unfortunate for the Wild because it adds uncertainty as to when the Russian phenom actually will play in Minnesota. Would he be able or want to sign a 2019-20 contract and wait to make his debut in a 2020-21 season that likely would begin this winter? Would he instead re-sign for a year with CSKA Moscow? Nothing is clear yet.

It’s easy to envision how the two-time leading goal-scorer in the KHL could immediately impact the Wild, especially in the best-of-five play-in series between Minnesota and Vancouver. Unless the NHL has a change of heart, that won’t happen. The Wild’s wait for that gamebreaker continues.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0