Positive tests dim hopes about the return to sports

What happens if an outbreak happens during the season? Would that team have enough players available to play a game? That’s assuming there is a season, or that a season starts on time.

This is where my optimism is dwindling.

College football teams are currently holding voluntary workouts in small groups, and we’re seeing double-digit cases of positive tests in different programs. Is it realistic to think they will be in position to hold a full-scale practice in August? I hope so, but reality might yield a different conclusion.

Twins players and staff members are undergoing testing this week before their first workout. Baldelli said Monday that he and management have spent considerable time discussing the inevitability of positive tests and unavailable players.

“We know that’s going to be part of our reality,” Baldelli said. “It’s about managing the entire situation and being of the mentality both players and staff-wise that when it does happen, what do we do next? Not being shocked or not knowing what to do.”

I applaud the organization’s decision to keep coaches Bob McClure (68 years old) and Bill Evers (66) away from the action. Both are still on the payroll. They will have other roles.