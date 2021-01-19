Pitino's weekend shows joyous, sorrowful soul of hoops in a pandemic

The Wolves returned to action after one postponement, and it was impossible to watch that game and not think about Towns and hope that he is doing OK, not just physically but also emotionally. The sadness he carries must be unfathomable.

In normal times, sports provide an outlet for us to detach from things weighing heavy on our hearts and minds. That’s not always possible anymore because that buffer is gone. There is no detaching sports from the pandemic.

Yet I continuously marvel at people’s resilience. We have found more of it through this struggle — a lot more — along with more patience and perspective. It’s hard not to mope or be angry sometimes or become self-absorbed with new inconveniences, but in those moments, you realize that others have it worse. Keep it all in perspective, I remind myself.

It’s OK to wish for some normalcy too, right?

Williams Arena should have been rocking Saturday. Remember those days? A Saturday afternoon game in January against a Top-10 opponent. Imagine how electric the Barn would have felt as the Gophers threw their best punch at Michigan.

Instead, it was mostly silent, except for a few family members of coaches and players who were allowed to watch in person.