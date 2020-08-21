Picking ahead of Warriors, will Wolves relive or overcome 2009 draft nightmare?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the smiling remote faces on the TV screen were reduced to two Thursday night — D’Angelo Russell for the Wolves and Stephen Curry for the Warriors, representing the two teams still in play for the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft lottery drawing — the past fears and future hopes of Wolves fans came into full view.

Would the lottery gods finally smile on the Wolves, giving them the No. 1 pick and launching them into a more promising future that includes Russell? Or would they laugh at them again, giving the Warriors and Curry the top pick?

Turns out the Wolves won for a change. And still …

The more fatalistic of Wolves followers couldn’t help, after the dust settled, to still make a horrifying connection to Curry and the Warriors. After all, it was 11 years ago when the Wolves — with the Nos. 5 and 6 picks in the draft, directly ahead of the Warriors at No. 7 — passed twice on the future Hall of Fame guard.

And now, if both teams keep their picks, another dilemma that will be judged for years to come: Will the Wolves make the correct pick at No. 1 overall, or will the Warriors one pick after them eclipse them again — leading to another generation of woulda-coulda-shoulda laments and novelty T-shirts like the one pictured above?