Paul Sullivan: Waiting on baseball to return gives us time to contemplate our relationship with the game

This year promised to provide many more, from the start of the Luis Robert era on the South Side to a possible last hurrah for the survivors of the Cubs 2016 champions.

A month of spring training only managed to whet our appetites for the future of both teams before it abruptly ended on a rainy day in Arizona, when the 2020 season was put on hold indefinitely one day after the NBA shut down after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

What followed was the longest month any of us can remember.

Now we’re in a state of suspended animation, players and media and fans alike, watching the grim reports from pandemic hot spots and praying for a flattening of the curve that would allow the game to proceed in one form or another.

The hard questions I’ve asked myself this last month are these:

Would it be preferable to wait until the pandemic is mostly over and we can all go to games without worrying the person sitting near you is infected?

Or would watching games on TV in empty ballparks suffice?

And if baseball didn’t return at all this year, would it really matter? Isn’t there more to life than baseball?